WASHINGTON—As D.C. United opens its MLS season schedule Saturday, much has changed but not the expectations
Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, D.C. United will climb the stairs behind Audi Field’s south goal ahead of the 2020 season opener against the Colorado Rapids.
Familiar faces will step into late-winter sunshine, led by a head coach entering his 10th season and a set of players who have worn black and red since the Buzzard Point venue dawned in summer 2018.There will be notable absences and several newcomers whose performance and production will determine, seven months from now, whether United is a trophy contender.
“I see us as a work in progress, like most teams at this point in the season,” said United coach Ben Olsen, now in his 10th season in Washington. “But I am very optimistic we have the pieces to be competitive and have the capabilities to do some special things. It’s a journey.”
The journey will commence without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, a short-lived but unforgettable duo that snapped in half and went its separate ways last fall. The journey will be without Lucas Rodriguez, who returned to Argentina, and Paul Arriola, whose season was wrecked two weeks ago by an anterior cruciate ligament tear.
Together, they were the top four scorers on a 2019 squad that did not score much but defended well and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
In their place comes Peru’s Edison Flores, for whom United paid a club-record $5 million transfer fee, and Julian Gressel, who excelled at highflying Atlanta for three years.
There is also Ola Kamara, who arrived last season as Rooney’s backup and will need to step into the Englishman’s scoring role. And there is Yamil Asad, in his second tour with United after starring in 2018.
Other recruits include a famed MLS playmaker in his career twilight (Federico Higuain) and an Estonian scoring whiz (Erik Sorga). Higuain, 35, is finalizing a deal to become a player and assistant coach, and will need six weeks to regain fitness levels.
“Personnel is going to change our identity,” said goalkeeper Bill Hamid, whose D.C. début came almost 10 years ago. “We’re doing a good job of getting to know everybody. It’s a new system and new culture. A lot has changed.”
With personnel changes comes a new style of play. Throughout preseason, Olsen implemented a system of three forwards and three midfielders, a departure from his conservative reputation and preference for a solo striker (Rooney).
“We looked at the profile of our players and we think we can change our game model,” Olsen said. “The mentality is a little bit more aggressive in how many players we bring forward to make other teams uncomfortable.”
He cautioned, however, United is not locked into one way of playing.
“We’re clear about how we want to go about the game, but you always got to be ready for the twists and turns of a season,” he said. “Who we are now—and who we think we are—will probably change.”
