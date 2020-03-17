The following list comprises closed facilities and canceled events. Anyone interested in attending local functions should call ahead or check social media.
GOVERNMENT FACILITIES
All Stafford County government buildings are closed to the public, effective Wednesday.
Spotsylvania Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is closed to the public through April 3. Staff can answer telephone inquiries daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Land records will be accepted through electronic filings through Simplifile (800/460-5657) and in paper through a dropbox at the desk, manned by a deputy in the front of the building. Call 540/507-7600 for more information.
The Rappahannock Regional Jail has canceled all in-person visits by the public until April 6. All professional visits will be non-contact only. All pretrial and probation office contacts are canceled. Individuals on pretrial/probation should contact the office at 540/288-5275 to speak to their officers.
All DMV customer service centers are closed until April 2. Driver and vehicle credentials have been extended 60 days. Transactions conducted by mail or online at dmvNOW.com will still be processed during this time.
All Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service, but can be contacted by phone at 800/772-1213 or online at socialsecurity.gov.
Caroline County has closed libraries, the county visitors center and the DMV Express and Passport Services. All county parks and recreation events and building rentals are canceled until March 27.
Stafford County is postponing or canceling all events and community programs and classes at county facilities through March 31.
EVENTS
Westmoreland County Museum will cancel or postpone all events for March.
The “When in the Course of Women’s Events…” luncheon and lecture to be held at Ristorante Renato has been postponed.
The Fredericksburg Host Lions Club Reverse Raffle and Silent Auction on March 20 at the Fredericksburg Country Club has been postponed.
“Untold Stories of Women in History: Love, Liberty, Equality,” scheduled for March 20, has been canceled.
Friends of the Rappahannock has canceled the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and rescheduled its oyster roast party for Nov. 14.
The 2020 Fredericksburg Home Show, scheduled for March 20–22 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, has been canceled.
The Richardsville Fire and Rescue Chicken Dinner scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.
The UMW Philharmonic concert with Abigail Rockwell, set for March 21, has been canceled. Refunds will be given upon request after May 1.
The Ruyts Foundation of Veteran Suicide Prevention is canceling its inaugural fundraiser, a “22K to End Veteran Suicide” and concert, on March 28 at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania County. A makeup date has not been scheduled.
The Maxwell Quartet at Culpeper County High School on March 30 has been canceled.
Modlin Center for the Arts in Richmond is canceling all performances through March 30.Park Day 2020, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
University of Mary Washington has canceled all events, including Great Lives lectures, through April 6.
Fredericksburg’s 17th annual Earth Day Festival on April 18 at Old Mill Park has been canceled.
The Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week 2020 for only the second time in its 87-year history. The first was during World War II. Richmond International Film Festival, April 21–26, has been postponed.
The Race Toward Autism Acceptance and Family Festival at Old Mill Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 4.
The Library of Congress is canceling all public programs until at least April 1, including film screenings at the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper and Pickford Theater on Capitol Hill and library-sponsored public programs in Washington and Culpeper.
Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery on March 27 has been canceled.
GROUPS, MEETINGS
The Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875 is closed at least through March 30.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc. quarterly meeting has been rescheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m.
LIBRARIES, SCHOOLS
The King George site and testing center of Rappahannock Community College are closed, as are the libraries on RCC’s Glenns and Warsaw campuses, including the Richmond County Public Library. Some other campus facilities are open for student access; for the latest info, call 804/333-6761.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library is canceling all programs and meetings through March 31.
All Orange County library buildings are closed to the public through April 4.
The Smoot Memorial Library in King George County is closed through March 29. Curbside pickup of books placed on hold is available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon and 4–6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Fauquier Public Library will be closed until further notice. Starting March 18, the library will offer phone assistance and curbside service.
Culpeper County Library and its meeting rooms will be closed through March 31.
NONPROFITS
Central Virginia Housing Coalition has closed its lobby. Call the front desk at 540/604-9943 for assistance.
Rappahannock United Way is canceling all group events and meetings through April 30, including its annual campaign celebration that had been scheduled for April 22. All Rappahannock United Way tax sites have been closed until further notice. The federal government is considering extending the April 15 tax deadline, but the Internal Revenue Service the Internal Revenue Service has not made a decision.
The disAbility Resource Center has canceled all training, support groups and group meetings until March 30. The building is closed to visitors, but staff is working. Those with appointments should call to confirm.
Rappahannock Area Family YMCA and its four locations (King George, Caroline, Ron Rosner and Massad) have closed all operations, effective until March 29. It plans to reopen March 30 on normal hours.
PLACES OF WORSHIP
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington has suspended all weekday and Sunday public Masses. Churches will be open for private prayer, adoration and confession with social-distancing protocols.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, has canceled the 11 a.m. worship service for March 22.
Bethlehem Baptist Church in Stafford County has canceled Sunday services until April 5. Wednesday night Bible study is canceled until further notice. The Men’s Day program on March 29 is also canceled.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, has canceled its Missionary Day March 22.
Spotswood Baptist Church has canceled all onsite activities for Sunday. An online service will begin at 10 a.m.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg has canceled all gatherings larger than two people until the governor lifts the state of emergency. Its March 22 service will be conducted via Zoom.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church has canceled worship services. Sunday’s service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m.
RECREATION
Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation has canceled programs and sports leagues for the next two weeks. Parks and facilities will remain open.
Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events cancels all programs when city schools are closed. As a result, all Parks and Rec programs and classes have been canceled until March 29. The Children’s Art Show and youth sports have been postponed until further notice.
SITES, BUSINESSES
Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania is closed to the public, although it is open to pilots and aviation business. Its runways are open, fuel is available for sale, and its Robin’s Nest Café is open for curb-side service only. The Shannon Air Museum is closed until April 6.
Essex History Museum is closed until April 2.
The Dahlgren Heritage Museum in King George County will be closed through March 31.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond, including the Fredericksburg location, is closed through March 27.
Meadow Event Park in Caroline County has canceled all events until March 31, including the planned 50th birthday celebration for Secretariat.
Regal Cinemas are closed until further notice.
Kings Dominion in Doswell has postponed its opening date to April 4.
The Fredericksburg Area Museum has closed temporarily.
The Washington Heritage Museums, which includes the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James’ House, will be closed to visitors through March 27.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop is postponing large group classes for March, and possibly into April. Historic Jamestowne is closed through March 31.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon is closed through March 31.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be closed through March 27.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is temporarily closed. The closure includes the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and playground.
James Madison’s Montpelier will remain closed until further notice.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio is closed. All public programs are canceled until further notice.
Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County will be closed to the public through March 29.
TRANSPORTATION
Beginning Thursday, FREDericksburg Transit will stop operating “Eagle 2” of the Eagle Express service on Thursdays and Fridays from 7–10 p.m. and the UMW Eagle 2 late night service. For details, call FRED at 540/372-1222, ext. 701.
