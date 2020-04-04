The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66—Westbound resurfacing operations between mile marker 21 to mile marker 18.5 (Delaplane to Markham). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 14.7 and mile marker 36.7. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.
Interstate 66—Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Route 15 (Lee Highway)—Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway)—Roadside maintenance in both directions from Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
Route 17 (Marsh Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) and Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect intermittent lane closures and slow roll operations by law enforcement Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 604 (Burell Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) and Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 616 (Beach Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 643 (Meetze Road) to Route 674 (Green Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
(NEW) Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 687 (Opal Road) to Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 745 (Liberty Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 837 (Old Marsh Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 755 (Grassdale Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 651 (Summerduck Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 837 (Old Marsh Road)—Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 663 (Balls Mill Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike)—Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Route 719 (Belmont Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures starting Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 635 (Greenwood Road)—Replacing bridge over the Norfolk SouthernRailroad. Construction begins April 7. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.
