The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway)—Debris removal operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 672 (Stones Mill Road)—Pipe replacement between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane). Road closed to through traffic until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Follow detour.
(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane)—Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66—Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 28. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.
Interstate 66—Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
(NEW) Business Route 17/Route 55 (West Main Street)—Work under VDOT permit between Frost Street and Melody Lane. Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 15 (Lee Highway)—Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass)—Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):
• Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures
• Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29
• Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road)—Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) and Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect intermittent lane closures and slow roll operations by law enforcement Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 605 (Dumfries Road)—Pipe replacement between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) and Route 674 (Grays Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 643 (Meetze Road)—Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.
Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge—Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway)—Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Resurfacing operations from Route 719 (Belmont Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures starting Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)—Roadside maintenance between Route 664 (Huntly Road) and the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 612 (Old Hollow Road)—Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.
