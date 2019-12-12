Freezing rain could make Friday morning’s commute a slippery one.
Forecasts call for for temperatures to drop to 30 tonight with a chance of freezing rain falling before 8 a.m. Friday. After that, the precipitation is expected to turn into rain.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will mobilize crews to treat roads if needed.
The department will have trucks loaded with sand and salt that will be on area roads to treat “any icy or hazardous road condition that develop,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
