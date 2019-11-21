CLASS 6

Friday’s final at VCU Siegel Center

Kellam vs. W.T. Woodson, 8 p.m.

CLASS 5

Friday’s final at VCU Siegel Center

North Stafford vs. Frank Cox, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday’s final at VCU Siegel Center

Grafton vs. Loudoun County, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3

Saturday’s final At Salem Civic Center

Tabb vs. Lord Boetourt, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2

Saturday’s final At Salem Civic Center

Radford vs. Poquoson, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1

Saturday’s final At Salem Civic Center

Auburn vs. Riverheads, noon

