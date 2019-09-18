PREVIEW STORY (published earlier this week): The University of Mary Washington will host two more debates this week between candidates for local House of Delegates seats.
Republican Paul Milde will face Democrat Josh Cole in a debate in Room 411 in UMW’s Lee Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The two candidates are seeking the 28th District House seat, which represents parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg.
Milde earned the GOP nomination by defeating incumbent Bob Thomas in the June 11 primary. Cole, who lost to Thomas by only 82 votes in the 2017 election, was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Milde, a local businessman, served 12 years on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the Aquia District. He also chaired the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and served on the board of the Virginia Railway Express.
Cole serves on Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent’s Equity, Diversity and Opportunity Committee, the Greater Fredericksburg Area Interfaith Council and as president of the Stafford County NAACP. He is an assistant pastor at Union Bell Baptist Church in Stafford.
On Friday, the candidates running in the 88th House District will face off in the same room of Lee Hall. Democrat Jessica Foster of Fauquier County is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Mark Cole of Spotsylvania County for the seat representing parts of Fredericksburg and Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
Cole, Spotsylvania’s deputy county administrator, is seeking his 10th two-year term. Foster is an attorney with a Manassas law firm she co-owns, specializing in representing juveniles and domestic abuse survivors.
