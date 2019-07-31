new roller coaster coming to Busch Gardens
RICHMOND—Busch Gardens announced a new super fast roller coaster called Pantheon that will reach 72.5 mph and open at the Williamsburg theme park next year.
Featuring four launches, including a backward launch, Pantheon will have a top height of 180 feet, a 95-degree drop and will last roughly two minutes long.
According to the theme park, it will be the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in North America.
In comparison, Volcano, the multi-launch coaster at Kings Dominion that was recently torn down, reached 70 mph.
Maverick at Cedar Point reaches 70 mph.
Busch Gardens has another multi-launch roller coaster, Verbolten, that opened in 2012 and reaches a top speed of53 mph.
“Pantheon is going to be non-stop action for riders. Multiple launches, speed changes, a sharp drop and backwards acceleration are just a few of Pantheon’s one-of-a kind traits,” Larry Giles, a spokesperson for the theme park, said.Pantheon will be located in the Festa Italia area of the park and will open in the spring.