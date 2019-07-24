Inmate death
is reported
at troubled jail
NORTH PRINCE GEORGE—Jail officials in Virginia say a 42-year-old inmate at the Riverside Regional Jail has died after going into medical distress.
The Richmond Times–Dispatch reports that the inmate experienced a medical emergency early Wednesday while being examined by medical personnel and later died after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Spokeswoman Capt. Laura Gray said Brown’s cause of death is unknown but that it appears he died of natural causes. An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office.
The jail has come under increased scrutiny during the past year over inmate deaths.
Last week, the Board of Corrections placed Riverside under closer supervision after the board’s jail review committee found problems that may have contributed to the deaths of two inmates in 2017.
Police: Tower tried to haul car with family inside
WOODBRIDGE—Police in Virginia have filed multiple charges against a tow truck driver who tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it.
Prince William County Police say 23-year-old Mohamed Zyoud of Woodbridge also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.
A police statement says Zyoud hooked the car to his tow truck on July 18 while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.
Now he’s jailed on $20,000 bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
It’s not known if he has an attorney.