Woman who made gesture at trump car is elected
LEESBURG—The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump’s motorcade has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia.
With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52 percent of the vote.
Among her goals, Briskman said she would increase transparency in local government.
Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump’s motorcade went by. She told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral and was asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.
man caught with loaded gun at Virginia airport
ROANOKE—The Transportation Security Administration says a California man has been cited for having a gun loaded with three bullets in a carry-on bag at an airport in Virginia.
A news release from the TSA says the gun was found at the Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint Tuesday morning. Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. His name wasn’t given.
TSA says this is the fifth gun detected at this airport this year. Six guns were spotted at the checkpoint last year.
Nationwide, the TSA says more than 4,000 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year and 86 percent were loaded.
Passengers are allowed to have guns in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared.
