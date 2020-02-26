Man dies after truck broadsides tractor–trailer
WINDSOR—A man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer backing into a driveway.
A Virginia State Police news release said the tractor trailer blocked Route 460 in Windsor when the driver attempted to back the rig into a residential driveway on Tuesday afternoon. Rufus Murry Wilson, 95, of Wakefield died when his pickup truck struck the tractor-trailer in the side.
Marshall’s leesburg Manor may get NPS status LEESBURG—The National Park Service says it will study whether to grant affiliate status to the Northern Virginia home of former Secretary of State George C. Marshall.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D–Va., Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va., announced Tuesday that the Park Service has launched the review for Dodona Manor.
If the Park Service decides after the study to grant the home “affiliate” status, it would help protect the property. Marshall lived at Dodona Manor from 1943 until his death in 1959.
Marshall was Army chief of staff during World War II He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war.
Grants available for developing specialty crops in Virginia
RICHMOND—The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it expects to administer nearly $540,000 in federal grants for the development of specialty crops.
The agency said in a news release that groups looking to improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state are eligible to submit proposals for grants of up to $60,000 per project.
Agricultural associations, industry and producer groups, community-based organizations, educational institutions and non-profits may submit applications. Individual producers are not eligible for the grants.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and nursery crops that are not typically covered by traditional crop insurance.
VDACS said it will give priority to projects with the sole purpose of enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops as they pertain to improving food safety, increasing nutrition knowledge, enhancing sustainability and improving efficiency of distribution systems.
The deadline for submitting applications is March 23.
Council mulls changing street named for Confederate general
HAMPTON—The Hampton City Council is considering a resolution that would change a street named for a Confederate general to one named for Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.
The city council’s vote is scheduled for Wednesday, the Daily Press of Newport News reported. The resolution calls for renaming Magruder Boulevard to Neil Armstrong Parkway. The council had considered the name change last December.
Pubic Works Director Jason Mitchell said Hampton has been home to NASA Langley Research Center for more than a century and wanted to recognize the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Currently, the road is named for John Bankhead Magruder, who led troops against the U.S. in the Battle of the Peninsula. City officials have said renaming a section of the road for Armstrong is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Armstrong and the Apollo 11 lunar landing in July 1969.
Officials at NASA declined to comment until after the council votes.
