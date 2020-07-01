Officer charged after man is forced to ground
ALEXANDRIA—A police officer in Virginia has been charged with assault after authorities said he forced a handcuffed man to the ground when no force was necessary.
The Washington Post reports that the Alexandria officer was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges of misdemeanor assault and battery.
The city of Alexandria also said that three supervisors who allegedly failed to investigate the incident “promptly enough” were disciplined.
City officials said the incident occurred in late January and involved officer Jonathan B. Griffin. He was escorting a man who had been placed into protective custody for a health evaluation.
City officials said the man suffered “multiple injuries on the front of his body.” He was placed on administrative leave, and a process to fire him has begun.
Griffin could not immediately be reached by The Washington Post on late Tuesday.
Authorities said that both the officer and the man in custody are white.
