National NAACP names new state president
RICHMOND—The national NAACP has removed the president of the Virginia State Conference and named a replacement amid ongoing restructuring efforts.
The Richmond Times–Dispatch reports national NAACP administrator Gloria Sweet–Love named Robert Barnette president at a Saturday meeting, replacing Rev. Kevin Chandler.
Barnette called the move “procedural” and said there wasn’t any wrongdoing by Chandler. Chandler told the paper he wasn’t present at the meeting and didn’t learn about his dismissal until Tuesday.
Sweet–Love says he was notified. She told the paper the Virginia conference has been “faltering” for years—it hasn’t had a permanent executive director since 2014.
Once-injured Bald eagles to be released
POQUOSON—The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to release three bald eagles into the wild this week after they were nursed back to health.
The first eagle is a juvenile bird spotted on the ground in Poquoson in June. Veterinary staff treated the hatch-year bird for anemia, dehydration, parasites and a low heart rate. The bird was slated to be released Wednesday at South Lawson Park in Poquoson.
On Friday, two bald eagles will be released at Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Area Preserve in Accomack County.