Northam’s choice
for Women’s panel
quit over posts
RICHMOND—A commission appointee of Gov. Ralph Northam who made derogatory attacks on others and anti-Catholic posts on social media resigned on Tuesday following an outcry from Catholics.
Northam on Aug. 16 appointed Gail Gordon Donegan, a Democratic activist from Alexandria, to the 18-member Virginia Council on Women.
A Times–Dispatch review of her public social media history showed a history of attacks on other people as well as jokes and statements about Catholics. Both of Virginia’s Catholic bishops on Tuesday urged Catholics in Virginia to call the governor’s office to express concern.
Northam’s office initially defended Donegan, saying that while the governor did not condone her language, she had worked for years on women’s issues in Virginia.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, confirmed Wednesday that Donegan had resigned from the council.
Donegan did not immediately respond to an email.
manufacturing jobs announced
RICHMOND—Virginia officials say they beat out two other states and a Canadian province to land 102 new manufacturing jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Howell Metal will spend $8 million to expand production in Shenandoah County.
The company makes copper tubing and other products for residential and commercial construction.
Northam’s office said Virginia beat out Utah, Mississippi and Ontario to win the project.
The governor approved a $400,000 grant to the company, which will also be eligible for other state subsidies.