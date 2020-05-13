Authorities: Teenage girl found slain in Virginia motel room
VIRGINIA BEACH—A body found with a gunshot wound in a Virginia motel room has been identified as a teenage girl, authorities said Tuesday.
Virginia Beach police were dispatched to an Econo Lodge around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a guest reported hearing gunfire and seeing people running from one of the rooms, according to a 911 call obtained by WVEC–TV.
Officers found the girl dead with a gunshot wound, news outlets reported, citing police. Investigators said she was the only person inside when they arrived.
Police said they could not release the name of the underage victim.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hearing delayed for suspect
DANVILLE (AP)—A competency hearing has been delayed for fourth time for a man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.
The Danville Register & Bee reports that the latest determination hearing for Matthew Bernard in Pittsylvania County has been pushed to late October. James Martin, Bernard’s attorney, wrote in a news release that that the delay is for further review of “competency restoration treatment” or for a preliminary hearing if competency were to be found.
Police have said Bernard possibly maintained an audio diary on his phone that includes his “visions” and things he had “heard from God.” Bernard is accused of killing Emily Marie Bivens, her 1-year-old son Cullen, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August. Emily Bivens was married to pitcher Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bernard is charged with first-degree murder.
