RICHMOND—Preliminary site work on a new headquarters and distribution center for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control is set to begin this fall following the completion of an $8 million land deal in Hanover County.
State officials last month finalized buying approximately 40 acres from Riverstone Properties, the real estate arm of local businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.’s Riverstone Group. The company is planning to build a mix of industrial and retail buildings on 120 acres near the I–295 and Pole Green Road interchange.
The state liquor monopoly plans to leave its current nerve center in 2021, a move that will make room for Virginia Commonwealth University to acquire the state property off Arthur Ashe Boulevard and potentially partner with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to build a new baseball stadium.
Though VCU’s plans have not been solidified, the Minor League Baseball team is expected to renew a lease with the city to continue playing at The Diamond through the 2022 season. A draft agreement the Richmond City Council endorsed last month also gives an option to renew the lease for two additional one-year terms.
ABC spokeswoman Dawn Eischen said the new facilities in Hanover will replace a “dated” warehouse and central office in Richmond that is currently over capacity. She said a project team a few years ago decided the state should find a developer to provide a “turnkey solution,” building the facilities for them.
That group examined potential sites in Richmond, Petersburg and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, weighing employee drive time, nearby amenities, crime statistics, freight costs and proximity to interstates.
Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, said the $8 million land deal finalized last month does not include construction costs the state is expected to cover. She declined to provide an estimate for construction.
Plans submitted to Hanover’s planning department earlier this year show a three-story, 95,000-square-foot office building and a 315,000-square-foot warehouse that could be expanded another 84,000 square feet.