Two-year-old Oliver Patch, Rachel Patch and Laurie Wages watch as Raina DeFonza, outreach coordinator for the Virginia Wildlife Center, introduces Clifford the corn snake at the Salem Church Branch library in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday. DeFonza also brought Rosalie, a red-tailed hawk (at left), and Sheldon, a woodland box turtle, to the event. The center’s public education programs share insights gained through the care of injured and orphaned wildlife.
The Wildlife Stories program will be held Thursday at Newton Branch in Hague at 10:30 a.m., Montross Branch at 1:30 p.m. and Cooper Branch in Colonial Beach at 4 p.m.