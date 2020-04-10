The NFL’s shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic is denying teams the opportunity to get face time with draft prospects who have been injured, have checkered pasts or are under the radar.
Those players are at risk of being selected lower in the draft than they would be in a normal year.
Among these players, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the highest profile. He won a national title with the Crimson Tide and showed ability that mirrored Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in their final collegiate seasons.
If not for a serious injury last fall, he likely would be the overall first or second draft pick this month. Instead, he joins the other recovering prospects as mysteries to NFL scouts and team front offices.
“That’s definitely a factor for some of these guys,” Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “It’s really been up to the individual teams, and the agents and the players to find a way to get us all of the information that we require.”
Those who performed poorly at the scouting combine in February won’t get another opportunity. Those who skipped drills at the combine because of injury or other reasons won’t get a pro day or private workout.
And those who had off-field issues won’t be able to polish their images during in-person interviews that are more in-depth than meetings at the combine.
The NFL on March 13 barred all in-person pre-draft visits, effectively canceling pro days and prospects’ visits to team headquarters.
Only a handful of pro days had been held.
Prospects and their agents have gotten creative, sending teams videotapes of workouts. Zoom or Skype has been the medium for interview, and teams have worked with college athletic training staffs to procure as much detailed medical information as possible.
“This is such a strange draft,” said NFL.com analyst and former Dallas Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt a Pro Football Hall of Famer. “Where you used to be able to accumulate numbers to predict success or failure, there’s a limited amount of those numbers available. There are some good players in the draft who all look alike, and that’s where the more information you get, the better off you are as far as picking one over another.”
In Tagovailoa’s case, he was on track to be the prized pick of the draft before suffering a gruesome hip injury against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. Now there’s debate whether he or Oregon’s Justin Herbert will be the second quarterback taken after LSU’s Joe Burrow.
“He’s a left-handed Drew Brees,” Brandt said, “so I don’t think you have to worry about his ability. You have to worry about him medically.”
Medical reports were upbeat at the combine. Though it’s been suggested he’ll need to sit out the 2020 season to truly get back to full strength, agent Leigh Steinberg told the AP his health is “fine.”
“There’s two doctors that have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain [Alabama’s orthopedic surgeon], and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery,” Steinberg said. “Both have said that he is healthy and he’ll be lively and ready to go for training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low.”
But he also has had two ankle injuries and played through a broken finger and knee injury. It would have helped for him to get in front of team doctors.
No one will see him work out in person, either, though his prodigious on-field production speaks for itself. Alabama’s March 24 pro day was canceled, and he had to call off an April 9 workout he planned for scouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.