States are struggling to swiftly help Americans in the nation’s “gig economy” of contractors and contingent workers, as they implement the coronavirus stimulus CARES Act.
To enable such workers to receive unemployment benefits during the economic emergency, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to provide better guidance in implementing the new law.
Warner’s office said Friday that the Labor Department has left “many states flailing” as they try to speed benefits to needy Americans. Hence, weeks may go by before some workers can get the financial relief that Congress intended, it said.
“Unfortunately, we are already hearing reports from unemployment officials from around the country that it will likely take weeks to stand up a new program and disburse benefits to these newly eligible workers,” Warner wrote Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia. “In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment claims overwhelming state systems, there is no time to waste.”
He was referring to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which the CARES Act directs states to launch to disburse money to people, such as gig workers or freelancers, who are not normally eligible for unemployment assistance.
The Labor Department’s initial guidance, issued late Thursday, failed to address several key issues, the senator’s office said.
Warner, long a leader on labor issues, called on the Labor Department to:
—Streamline the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance process by removing burdensome regulatory barriers limiting worker participation.
—Require states to accept electronic documentation and allow them flexibility to make determinations on eligibility for the program on a case-by-case basis.
—Take the lead on contracting innovative technologies to implement the program and avoid all 50 states having to each “reinvent the wheel.”
—Increase flexibility for states to calculate and disburse weekly benefits.
After Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on March 18, Warner also led several of his colleagues in urging governors and workforce administrators to ease restrictions on emergency unemployment benefits as fast as possible.
In early March, he succeeded in calling on gig-worker platform companies to commit that they won’t penalize independent contractors who deliver their services for following recommended health procedures to protect the public from spread of the coronavirus.
For years, Warner has advocated creating portable benefits systems that let gig workers, contractors and the self-employed get benefits and protections commonly provided to full-time employees, such as paid leave, workers’ compensation, skills training, unemployment insurance, tax withholding and tax-advantaged retirement savings.
