defense pick despite sex assault claim
WASHINGTON—A Senate committee on Wednesday approved the nomination of an Air Force general to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, largely discounting an aide’s allegations that he had subjected her to unwanted sexual advances.
Gen. John Hyten flatly denied the allegations during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this week, and an Air Force investigation found no evidence to support the accusations.
Hyten’s nomination was opposed by several of the women on the panel, including one Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a former reserve officer and survivor of a sexual assault while in college. Others voting no were two Democratic presidential contenders, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has made military sexual misconduct one of her top issues in the Senate, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a disabled Iraq War veteran.
He got the backing, however, of other key woman on the panel, including Sen. Martha McSally, R–Ariz., who issued a statement in his defense during the hearing. McSally is a former fighter pilot who has publicly described her own sexual assault that occurred while she was in the military.
The vote was 20–7, and Hyten’s nomination now goes to the full Senate for consideration, likely in September
Pompeo ‘hopeful’ U.S.–North Korea talks will resume
BANGKOK—U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he’s very hopeful for a quick resumption in nuclear talks with North Korea despite the North’s recent weapons tests that have clouded uncertain prospects for a return to the table.
Pompeo told reporters accompanying him to an Asian security conference in Thailand that some preliminary work on a new round of talks has been done but no dates have been set. He said he’s waiting to see if North Korea’s foreign minister comes to Bangkok for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum and is confident they will meet if he does. The State Department says the lead U.S. negotiator, Stephen Biegun, will be in Bangkok for North Korea-related discussions but has not released his schedule.
“We think they’ll be started before too long,” Pompeo said. “I’m very hopeful.”
HUD’s Carson
sees Baltimore as troubled patient
BALTIMORE—The only black member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet is comparing Baltimore to a cancer patient whose illness can have a devastating effect if ignored.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke Wednesday in the wake of tweets from Trump describing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”
Carson worked in Baltimore for more than three decades and rose to fame for his groundbreaking surgeries at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He said Baltimore, like a cancer patient, cannot sweep its challenges under the rug.
“You can dress them up and put a nice suit on them, and you can try to ignore it, but that cancer is going to have a devastating effect,” Carson said. “You have to be willing to address that issue if you are ever going to solve it.”
Barron Trump gets gift horse from Mongolia
WASHINGTON—It’s a “Victory” for President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron.
The White House says Mongolia’s government has gifted the 13-year-old with a horse, which has been named Victory.
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the Trumps are “very grateful” for the horse, which will remain in Mongolia. Trump saw a photo and says the horse is “beautiful.”
Trump and Mongolia’s president, Khaltmaa Battulga, met at the White House on Wednesday. The country has a history of gifting its horses to dignitaries.