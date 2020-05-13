Ex-judge asked to give opinion on Flynn case
WASHINGTON—The judge presiding over Michael Flynn’s criminal case appointed a retired jurist on Wednesday to evaluate whether the former Trump administration national security adviser should be held in criminal contempt.
The judge’s order is the second signal in as many days registering his resistance to swiftly accepting the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss all charges against Flynn.
In his order, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan appointed former federal judge John Gleeson as an amicus curiae—a friend-of-the-court.
Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, to lying to the FBI about conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.
Trump’s TARGET in war on media: Voice of America
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’ has had many targets in his war against the media, but perhaps none is more surprising than the Voice of America, the venerable U.S.-funded institution created during World War II to broadcast independent news and promote American values to the world.
Trump has accused the outlet of “disgraceful” reporting and are now pushing hard to install their choice to run the government agency that oversees VOA and its affiliates. That battle is about to hit Congress, where partisan lines have been drawn amid a debate that could have a significant impact on the future of the global broadcaster.
Over the objections of Democrats, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans Thursday to vote on Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which runs VOA and its sister outlets like Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Cuba-focused Radio Marti. The Republican-controlled committee is expected to advance the nomination.
Democrats fear that candidate, conservative filmmaker Michael Pack, could turn the organization into a Trump propaganda machine funded with more than $200 million a year in taxpayer money.
