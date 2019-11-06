Prosecutors say Trump associate Stone lied to investigators
WASHINGTON—Prosecutors in the trial of longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday they will prove that Stone lied multiple times before congressional committees.
Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.
Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian electoral tampering.
Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky told jurors in a Washington courtroom that Stone “wanted to hide what he had done because the truth looked bad.”
Zelinsky said jurors would hear testimony from Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, and from Rick Gates, the associate of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Justices ponder reach of Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court seems uncertain about how to decide a closely watched case from Hawaii about the reach of landmark federal clean-water protections.
The justices heard arguments Wednesday about whether a sewage treatment plant needs a federal permit when it sends wastewater deep underground, instead of discharging the treated flow directly into the Pacific Ocean. Studies have found the wastewater soon reaches the ocean and has damaged a coral reef near a Maui beach.
Several justices appeared to be searching for a compromise between environmental groups on one side, and the Trump administration and the local Hawaii government on the other. Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency recently reversed the agency’s long-standing position.
Sewage plants and other polluters must get a permit under the Clean Water Act when pollutants go through a pipe from their source to a body of water. The question in this case is whether a permit is needed when the pollutant first passes through the soil or groundwater.
Trump to kick off Veterans Day Parade in NYC
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to kick off the New York City Veterans Day Parade next week.
United War Veterans Council Chairman Douglas McGowan and the White House said on Wednesday that Trump will offer a tribute to veterans at the opening ceremony of Monday’s 100th annual parade. While presidents have always been invited to the parade, McGowan said that, as far as he knows, Trump is the first to accept.
After his remarks, the president will lay a wreath at the Eternal Light memorial in Madison Square Park, spokesman Judd Deere said.
Trump, who is deeply unpopular in his hometown of New York, has been a longtime promoter of the parade.
During the 1990s, he pledged a donation of $200,000 and offered to raise money from friends in exchange for being named the parade’s grand marshal. He also donated toward the creation of the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
