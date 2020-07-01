Trump likes ‘Lone Ranger’ look IN WEARING A MASK
WASHINGTON—After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger—and he likes it.
“I’m all for masks. I think masks are good,” Trump told Fox Business. “People have seen me wearing one.”
Trump’s comments came a day after Republican lawmakers suggested that the president wear a mask in public to set a good example for Americans.
“If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely,” Trump said in the interview.
Trump has long resisted being photographed in a mask. In early April, he undercut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for people to wear cloth face coverings in public settings, by flatly stating that he wouldn’t be following it.
On Wednesday, he sounded a different tone, saying, “I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. I thought it was OK. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK.
“It looked like the Lone Ranger,” he continued, a reference to the fictional law-and-order character from the American Old West who wore a black eye mask.
Trump plans July 4 show despite D.C.’S
concerns
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them—but no one apparently will be required to wear them.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt outlined a second year of military-focused events in the nation’s capital on July Fourth, including Defense Department flyovers for a “one-of-a-kind air show.” A mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks will be “the largest in recent memory,” he said.
July Fourth comes as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks.
Among those deeply concerned is Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who doesn’t have the right to shut down the holiday spectacle because it’s on federal land, but warned the federal government about the obvious dangers of such a large crowd.
HOUSE OKs
bill on Infrastructure
WASHINGTON—The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels.
The bill also authorizes more than $100 billion to expand internet access for rural and low-income communities and $25 billion to modernize the U.S. Postal Service’s infrastructure and operations, including a fleet of electric vehicles.
Lawmakers approved the Moving Forward Act by a 233–188 vote, mostly along party lines. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where a much narrower bill approved by a key committee has languished for nearly a year. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R–Ky., has not attempted to schedule a floor debate and none appears forthcoming.
Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized
Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told The Associated Press that 13 tons of hair products worth an estimated $800,000 were in the shipment.
This is the second time this year that CBP has slapped one of its rare detention orders on shipments of hair weaves from China, based on suspicions that people making them face human rights abuses. The orders are used to hold shipping containers at the U.S. ports of entry until the agency can investigate claims of wrongdoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.