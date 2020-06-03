Senate passes fix TO AID businesses WITH VIRUS relief
WASHINGTON—The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to make it easier for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of a payroll subsidy program that’s been a central part of Washington’s response to the corresponding economic crisis.
The Senate passed the bill by voice vote after a handful of GOP opponents gave way. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.
The legislation would give business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies for other costs and extend the lifespan of the program as the economy continues to struggle through record joblessness and a deep recession.
It passed the House overwhelmingly last week on a 417–1 vote, but was briefly held up this week as GOP leaders sought to placate GOP opponents such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.
Doctors kept close eye on Trump’s use of malaria drug
WASHINGTON—The White House medical team kept a close eye on President Donald Trump’s heart rhythms, including at least one electrocardiogram, to watch for potential side effects when he took a two-week course of a malaria drug to try to prevent the coronavirus, his doctor reported Wednesday.
“The President completed the regimen safely and without side effects,” Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a report on Trump’s latest physical and his treatment with hydroxychloroquine.
Overall, Conley said, Trump showed little change in basic health measurements from 16 months ago. On the negative side, he gained a pound. But on the plus side, his cholesterol level continued to fall.
“The data indicates the President remains healthy,” Conley concluded.
Trump recently took a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine after two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
Fed OKS expansion
of GOVERNMENT support program
WASHINGTON—The Federal Reserve has approved an expansion of its $500 billion emergency program to support state and local governments.
The expansion will allow all states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to tap the Fed support program regardless of population.
The Fed board approved the change Wednesday on a 5–0 vote.
It marked the second time the program, named the Municipal Liquidity Facility, has been expanded. Before the latest announcement, the program was available to all 50 states and the District of Columbia and one borrower for each county of at least 500,000 people and city of at least 250,000.
Those population limits had been raised from an earlier restriction of counties of at least 2 million people and cities of at least 1 million residents.
WHITE HOUSE to block Chinese airlines from U.S.
The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. in an escalation of trade and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.
The decision was in response to China’s failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights to China this month. The airlines suspended those flights earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China’s Wuhan province.
