Multiple people are injured after a shooting Sunday evening at a food festival in Gilroy, Calif., according to local reports. The scene remained “active” on Sunday night, according to the Gilroy Police Department.
Police responded to the Gilroy Garlic Festival around 5:30 p.m. PDT time, the Mercury News reported. More than a dozen ambulances and fire department units were also dispatched to the festival grounds located about 80 miles south of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Information on the number of wounded and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
A spokeswoman for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center told The Associated Press that two victims from the shooting were transported to the hospital and three more are expected.
The Gilroy Police Department tweeted Sunday night that it has set up a center where families can find their loved ones.
“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” police said.
Videos uploaded to social media showed chaotic scenes of people running past tents and food trucks.
“What’s going on?” a person asked in one of the videos. Seconds later, a sharp crack echoed out, prompting screams as people could be seen fleeing in every direction.
“Oh, they’re shooting,” a breathless voice could be heard saying.
One witness told NBC Bay Area that he was leaving the festival when he felt a bullet whiz past his head.
The Gilroy Garlic Festival was founded in 1979 and is billed as “the world’s greatest summer food festival.” The annual event, which was in its third and final day on Sunday, draws thousands of visitors each year.
On Sunday, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted that her office is “closely monitoring the situation.”
“Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts,” she said.