Wayne Piotrowski

Stanley Wayne Piotrowski, 71, of Colonial Beach, passed away at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He had worked as a carpenter, had formerly volunteered with the Colonial Beach Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking, riding his bicycle, spending time with family and discussing politics.

He is survived by his sisters, Norma Durrett (Bob), Debi McGhee (J.W., III) and Catherine Marsh as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

