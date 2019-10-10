Stanley Wayne Piotrowski, 71, of Colonial Beach, passed away at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He had worked as a carpenter, had formerly volunteered with the Colonial Beach Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking, riding his bicycle, spending time with family and discussing politics.
He is survived by his sisters, Norma Durrett (Bob), Debi McGhee (J.W., III) and Catherine Marsh as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.