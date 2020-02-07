I play a LOT of video games. We're probably talking in the vicinity of 15-20 hours per week. Overwatch and Little Baby Bum (a very solid British children's series on Netflix) are functionally screensavers on the TV in our living room.
Which is why I didn't mind spending some time this week with the esports team at Colonial Forge as they played for the first VHSL state championship in League of Legends.
Check out my piece, which examines the role of competitive video games in popular culture and academia alike. Spoiler: they're here to stay.
PARTICIPATION TROPHY OF THE WEEK
Kyle Shanahan, come on down. As if 28-3 wasn't bad enough, you made it back to the big game two years later, only to suffer an eerily similar fate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.