Colonial Forge’s Jordan Sheek (foreground) and his teammates battle Park View High School during their unsuccessful bid to win a state title in the first video gaming VHSL championship.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

I play a LOT of video games. We're probably talking in the vicinity of 15-20 hours per week. Overwatch and Little Baby Bum (a very solid British children's series on Netflix) are functionally screensavers on the TV in our living room. 

Which is why I didn't mind spending some time this week with the esports team at Colonial Forge as they played for the first VHSL state championship in League of Legends.

Check out my piece, which examines the role of competitive video games in popular culture and academia alike. Spoiler: they're here to stay. 

