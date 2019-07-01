The first day of July will be relatively comfortable in Fredericksburg, but that’s it for a while.
A cold front pushed south of Fredericksburg on Sunday, steered by a short wave trough sliding off the New England coast. The graphic is a water vapor satellite image showing drier air – yellow shading – on its way off the coast while barely grazing the ‘Burg this Monday morning. The overall result will be less humid conditions and slightly cooler than average temperatures to start this holiday work week.
Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon while the drier air brings dew points near the 60 degree level. That combination along with clear skies and light northerly winds will make the outdoors feel relatively pleasant today compared to the sauna-like conditions of the past several days. Unfortunately this break in the heat wave will only last through today.
A surface high pressure centered over Pennsylvania this morning will move off the East Coast tonight as the short wave trough continues eastward. The return flow around the western edge of the high pressure will bring hot muggy air from the Gulf of Mexico back into Fredericksburg tomorrow. Tuesday will feature a rapid temperature rebound into the mid-90s along with higher humidity for that true July feeling. The heat and oppressive humidity will then persist through the upcoming weekend.
Although tomorrow will be mostly sunny, the stage will be set for more showers and thunderstorms to dot the local landscape by Tuesday night. At the moment, Wednesday afternoon holds the potential for widespread convection after a sunny start to the day. Thursday – the Fourth - then looks to be mostly cloudy with solid chances of showers and storms much of the day including during the Fredericksburg area’s fireworks displays.
Wednesday’s Weather Blog post will take a more detailed look at the Independence Day forecast. Meanwhile, enjoy today’s brief respite from the recent stickiness.