A generally H-O-T week lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
For today’s (Monday’s) Memorial Day observances temperatures will be somewhat cooler than the past couple of days. A “cold” front that triggered strong to severe storms yesterday afternoon and evening has slipped south of the I-64 corridor this morning. That means cooler and less humid air will make today somewhat more comfortable outdoors with Fredericksburg area thermometers topping out in the mid-80s.
With that boundary not far away there are still chances of showers and storms this afternoon but no widespread severe stuff is expected in and around Fredericksburg. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with light northerly winds. However that front won’t stay south of the ‘Burg for long. It will be dragged northward as a warm front tonight as part of a low pressure system crossing the Great Lakes region.
Behind that warm front very sticky and hot Gulf of Mexico air will surge back into the Fredericksburg area. Tomorrow will thus begin a very uncomfortable stretch of weather as afternoon highs will climb back into the low 90s with a corresponding increase in dew points (humidity level). Much of this work week will feature similar – if hotter – conditions along with chances of popup afternoon thunderstorms.
The graphic is my crude attempt to explain why temperatures will be hotter here in the near term than in the longer term. The black line represents an approximated position of the upper level jet stream. The recent extended period of cold weather – even snow! - in the western U.S., severe weather in the Plains, and hotter than average conditions in the East has been due to a pronounced stubborn dip (trough) in the jet stream shown on the left panel. In the longer term (right panel) the jet stream will begin flattening out and lifting northward to its summertime residence across the U.S./Canadian border.
We’ll have to wait and see exactly what that all that means for the Fredericksburg vicinity but at the moment next month is looking fairly average temperature-wise.