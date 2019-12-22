Mild temperatures and dry conditions will dominate this week in Fredericksburg.
This first morning of astronomical winter arrived with frost on the pumpkin in the Fredericksburg area. Temperatures dipped to 23 degrees (F) at both Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington while the thermometer at Stafford Regional Airport registered a low of 20 degrees. High pressure centered over Virginia today - Sunday - will keep winds light and provide plentiful sunshine to boost afternoon highs into the low 50s despite some high clouds.
That same high pressure is also helping to fend off a storm system which will dowse the Gulf Coast and Southeast with plenty of rain over the next 24-36 hours. The water vapor satellite graphic shows a cutoff upper level low spinning around over the Texas/Louisiana border this morning. That feature is sending moisture surging northward (white and green shades) from the Gulf of Mexico and has spawned a surface low pressure system just south of the Florida panhandle this morning.
The center of said surface low will meander over Savannah Georgia by Monday morning. The associated precipitation shield will barely graze the southern counties of Virginia tonight. The proximity of the storm system will bring more clouds into the Fredericksburg area Monday but skies will still fit the “partly sunny” description. Temperatures tomorrow will once again top out in the low 50s after morning lows in the mid-20s.
The rest of this week will be warmer than normal for Christmas week with no prospects for precipitation. A shot of colder air looks likely by the end of next weekend, just in time for the New Year’s Eve football bowl game extravaganza. At the moment any precipitation that may accompany that cold air appears to remain liquid (i.e. rain) but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Given this week’s quiet weather outlook the next Weather Blog entry will be Tuesday – Christmas Eve – rather than Monday. Happy first day of astronomical winter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.