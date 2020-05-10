After a chilly start to the week Fredericksburg will experience a warming trend.
This Mother’s Day weekend started as advertised with very cool and even record-breaking temperatures on Saturday. Reagan National, Dulles, and Baltimore/Washington Airports each registered their lowest daily high temperatures on record for May 9th. Today – Sunday – Fredericksburg area temperatures began the day at 33, 29 and 35 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. However as I write this all frost and freeze warnings and advisories have been lifted.
A high pressure center will ease off the East Coast today, allowing surface winds to switch around from the southwest. Although not as blustery as yesterday’s winds today’s breezes will pump warmer and moister air into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Thus Mother’s Day will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon (still cooler than normal) under mostly sunny skies.
Low pressure currently located over the upper Midwest will slide eastward across the Great Lakes tonight. As it does so that system will drag another cold front toward Fredericksburg along with clouds and a slight chance of showers during the pre-dawn hours Monday. The air behind that boundary is cool but not as extreme as Saturday’s air mass. Thus tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies, more blustery winds, and high temperatures in the mid-60s.
After this next system it appears that we’re in for a weather pattern shift. Warmer and drier conditions will work their way into the area as this week progresses, with the 70s and even 80s(!) returning to Fredericksburg by Friday. The graphic shows this pattern flip with above average temperatures expected across the southern and eastern portions of the nation for the third week of May.
Happy Mother's Day!
