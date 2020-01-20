Monday and Tuesday will be the coldest part of this week in Fredericksburg.
Brrrrr! Typical January conditions are finally paying a visit to the area. Temperatures to begin this Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) dipped into the low 20s (F) in the Fredericksburg vicinity as dew points – the best measure of humidity – fell into the low teens. Thermometers would have sunk even lower last night if the winds had calmed, but northwesterly breezes stirred the lower layer of the atmosphere and slowed down the radiational cooling effect.
Despite abundant sunshine today, area thermometers will climb back to the freezing level by noon but the readings won’t go much higher than that. Highs today in and around Fredericksburg will only reach the mid-30s while the winds continue to gust over 20 mph through mid-afternoon. Wind chills will thus be 8-10 degrees below air temperatures, hovering in the mid- to upper 20s today. Those hats, gloves, and scarves may come in handy for those venturing outdoors!
Tuesday’s weather will be almost identical to today’s albeit with somewhat lighter winds. After morning lows in the upper teens, the afternoon will feature temperatures gradually climbing into the upper 30s in the Fredericksburg area. Wednesday will then be slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s, still below average for the date.
Speaking of averages, the graphic shows the expected “temperature anomaly” at 1 p.m. (EST) Tuesday afternoon across much of North America. Such maps can be confusing unless one realizes that it shows the departure from normal temperatures. The red shading indicates Canada and the Northern Plains states will experience above normal temperatures (for them!) tomorrow while the eastern half of the U.S. will be below normal as indicated by the blue shades. (The scale on the right hand side is in degrees Celsius.)
So overall, the graphic indicates that the really cold air which has been banked up across Canada has spilled south and east into our area. This chillier than average period won’t last long for Fredericksburg, however. By Thursday, temperatures will be back near normal and the weekend looks to be a bit warmer than that.
