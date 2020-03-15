Cooler and cloudy on Sunday around Fredericksburg.
Today is Sunday March 15th, so beware the Ides of March (a la Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”). Another classic cold air damming setup is beginning to take shape across the Mid-Atlantic. High pressure currently centered north of the Great Lakes region will slide east today and will be over New England by Monday morning (blue “H” on graphic). The clockwise circulation around this feature will push cool air - blue arrow on graphic - southward over the coastal plain east of the mountains.
The overall result for today will be a damp morning with drizzle and low clouds. Temperatures which began the day in the low 40s (F) will struggle up to the 50 degree mark on Fredericksburg area thermometers this afternoon. The clouds will thin and break apart during the late afternoon hours so there will be a peek or two of the sun before it settles below the horizon this evening at 7:17 pm.
By tomorrow morning “Da Wedge” will be firmly in control of local conditions. Fortunately enough dry air will make its way tonight into Fredericksburg and vicinity such that Monday looks to begin mostly sunny. After morning lows in the mid-30s tomorrow afternoon’s temperatures will climb back to the mid-50s, about average for mid-March. A few low clouds may scoot in from off the cool Atlantic waters but sunshine will generally prevail until the late afternoon when high clouds will move in from the west ahead of the next weather system.
After Monday the upcoming week will be warmer than average with chances of showers most days. Note that the statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. so sign up and take part to practice sheltering techniques during any tornado warnings that may be issued. Regardless of what else is going on in life keep in mind that we’re entering severe weather season here in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.