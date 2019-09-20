A cool start to Friday will yield to summertime warmth over the weekend in Fredericksburg.
Ahhhhh...did you feel the “autumnish” conditions this – Friday – morning? Low temperatures recorded around the Fredericksburg area were 47, 43, and 50 degrees at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively. Clear skies, light winds, and dry air all contributed to significant radiational cooling last night which likely tempted many folks to fling open the windows.
High pressure centered over Virginia this morning will keep clear skies and light winds in Fredericksburg’s forecast today. Temperatures will rebound to 80 degrees this afternoon as that high pressure slowly drifts off the coast and allows the winds to turn around from the south. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 70s at kickoff for those high school football games, dropping to the low 60s by the end of the fourth quarter.
Saturday looks much warmer with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s that will rise to the mid-80s by the afternoon. Sunday will then add several degrees to tomorrow’s readings with Fredericksburg area thermometers once again reaching the 90 degree mark for daily highs. Humidity levels will also rise over the weekend as dew points reach the low 60s but the stickiness won’t be atrocious.
Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast through next week despite a cold front that will cross the area Monday. The latest Drought Monitor shows how arid the Old Dominion has become with Spotsylvania and Caroline counties joining the “abnormally dry” designation. This time of year the local drought buster mechanism is typically a tropical system that can dump copious precipitation across the region, but despite a very active tropical Atlantic no such system is forecast to approach Virginia anytime soon.
So enjoy today’s pleasant autumn-like conditions. With the jet stream currently vacationing up over eastern Canada, the next such cool-down doesn’t look to arrive until sometime next month.
