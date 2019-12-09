Fredericksburg’s work week is starting cloudy, damp, and mild.
Rain is approaching the Fredericksburg area from the southwest on this dreary Monday morning. The region is bounded to the east by a low pressure developing along a warm front over the coastline and to the west by an Arctic cold front perched over the upper Midwestern states. The result for today will be a steady rain by mid-morning followed by showers that will taper off during the afternoon hours.
The coastal warm front will edge westward later today, swapping surface winds in the Fredericksburg area around from the south. As a result, temperatures will slowly rise all day long, climbing to the low 50s (F) by sunset. The warming trend will continue through the overnight hours with local thermometer readings reaching the upper 50s by dawn Tuesday. A chance of showers will remain in effect through tomorrow morning.
Steadier rain will redevelop Tuesday afternoon as the cold front crosses West Virginia. Ahead of the boundary, high temperatures tomorrow will climb to the low 60s in and around Fredericksburg. Once the front passes through the area around 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, the winds will shift around from the northwest and temperatures will begin dropping. Precipitation, however, will stick around throughout the overnight hours.
The continued precipitation combined with temperatures falling near the freezing mark early Wednesday will create a chance of wintry precipitation during the morning commute. The graphic shows a relatively low chance of snow accumulating more than a tenth of an inch (a “dusting”) in and around Fredericksburg on "Hump Day". However areas to the north and west will have greater chances of some accumulation so commuters should be wary of the effects on the always turbulent traffic flow in Northern Virginia.
With the cold air having settled across the region, there is a potential for more wintry stuff Friday morning given that moisture reenters the picture...but that’s a subject for the next Weather Blog post. In the meantime, keep that rain gear handy today and Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.