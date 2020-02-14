Fredericksburg will finally enjoy a dry stretch of weather this weekend.
Temperatures bottomed out overnight in the mid-30s (F) around Fredericksburg, not dropping quite as precipitously as originally thought. One cold front did push through yesterday afternoon as advertised but the second boundary – the one bringing the Arctic air – slowed its roll crossing the Appalachians and is only just now passing east of the ‘Burg as I write this Friday morning. Thus the clouds around at dawn are now giving way to sunnier skies.
The sunshine will come with a price, however, as the Arctic air pours into the area via northwesterly winds which will gust over 20 mph later this morning. Fredericksburg area thermometers will struggle to climb much today, reaching only the low 40s before dropping quickly after sunset (which will occur at 5:47 p.m. for those heading out to Valentine’s Day dates). That’s actually cooler than normal for this date as the average high/low temperatures are 48 and 26 degrees respectively.
The “rain train” has eased off the throttle temporarily with the result that today through Monday looks to remain dry. As high pressure moves overhead the winds will calm overnight and Saturday will begin rather nippy with lows tomorrow morning plunging to the teens in and around Fredericksburg. Abundant sunshine will be the story Saturday with area temperatures again only topping out in the low 40s. The other parameter associated with Arctic air masses is very low humidity so plan on plenty of available static electricity and chapped lips tomorrow.
High pressure will push off the coastline Saturday night and allow surface winds to swap around out of the southwest, bringing warmer and moister air back into Fredericksburg. Sunday thus looks to feature a quick warmup with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing back into the low 50s. Monday – Presidents Day – looks much the same for those who will enjoy a three day weekend.
Meanwhile the graphic shows the thinking of the Climate Prediction Center for national temperature trends through the remainder of February. Fredericksburg resides in the “normal” range (with respect to average) on this image. Keep in mind that average daily high temperatures rise into the low 50s by month’s end around here, so “normal” is getting warmer by the day as spring approaches.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
