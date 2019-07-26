A typical July weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Average temperatures at this point in the summer range from morning lows in the upper 60s to afternoon highs in the upper 80s in and around Fredericksburg. That’s pretty close to the forecast for today (Friday) through Sunday. High pressure will remain in control of the weather this last weekend of the month keeping sunny skies and light winds around. Fortunately dew points will be at "only" humid levels instead of the miserably yucky conditions of last weekend.
Rain chances will be almost non-existent thanks to warm air pushing in overtop relatively cool air at the surface. This warm air layer provides a “cap” or lid that limits convection. There could be a shower or two across the mountains of western Virginia but areas east of the Blue Ridge will stay dry this weekend with Fredericksburg’s afternoon highs creeping into the low 90s.
As for the extended outlook the Climate Prediction Center graphic shows a high probability of normal temperatures across Virginia to begin the month of August. There are no heat waves on the horizon for the eastern U.S. on the long range models. The next thunderstorm chances will arrive with an approaching “cold” front late next week.
Enjoy the weekend!