A mild Wednesday will be followed by a blustery Thursday in Fredericksburg.
This – Wednesday – morning the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 9:00 a.m. for parts of the region, including Stafford county. As I write this the air temperature and the dew point are equal at both Shannon and Stafford Regional airports as well as at the University of Mary Washington, a clear sign of foggy conditions. Thus the visible satellite view shows a wide area of low clouds and fog outlined across the Piedmont.
As the air temperature warms later this morning the fog will dissipate (officially it doesn’t “burn off”, it “mixes out”). Local thermometers will then register highs in the upper 50s in and around Fredericksburg this afternoon. The sun will show its face for a couple hours near lunch time but skies will remain mostly cloudy today as a warm front approaches from the south.
Overnight a cold front will cross the Appalachian mountains, passing through Fredericksburg before dawn Thursday. That boundary will sweep away the clouds and usher in mostly sunny skies for tomorrow. The price for the sunshine will be blustery northwest winds gusting over 25 mph at times. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the low 50s, still several degrees above normal for this point in January.
However Thursday could be the last day of warmer than average temperatures for a while as the overall weather pattern shifts to one more January-like for Fredericksburg. After a sunny but much chillier Friday there will be some wintry precipitation Friday night through the first half of Saturday. At the moment the chances of accumulating snow are very low in and around the 'Burg. However we’ll take a closer look in Friday’s blogpost.
Happy Hump Day!
