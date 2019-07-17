Dangerous heat and humidity levels will dominate Fredericksburg’s weather through the weekend.
This is a quick midweek update from vacationland to emphasize the extreme conditions rolling into the Fredericksburg area. Today – Wednesday – the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory (orange shade on the graphic) that will take effect at 11:00 a.m. and last until 9:00 p.m. this evening. The combination of temperatures in the upper 90s and dew points in the 70s will make the outdoors feel like 105 to 110 degrees.
That level of misery can be dangerous to both people and pets so make sure to observe heat safety as much as possible. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade and air conditioning as available, and keep an eye on each other. Loose-fitting light colored clothing is also advisable and I’d expect area pools to be jammed. Today's Heat Advisory will likely be the first of several issued for the Fredericksburg area the next several days.
This particularly nasty heat wave will last through the weekend with many thermometers around the Fredericksburg registering daily highs from the mid-90s tomorrow to the triple digits by Friday. An exacerbating result of the high humidity levels is that night-time “lows” won’t be very low, dropping only to the mid- and upper 70s. To complicate the local weather picture, the remnants of Hurricane Barry will scoot through the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow, bringing the possibility of severe storms with very heavy rainfall both afternoons.
It’s not going to be a fun period to be outside. Fortunately a break in the extreme conditions looks to arrive early next week but until then the sweating will be rampant.