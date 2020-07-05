A hot and sticky stretch lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
Average Fredericksburg temperatures during the first week of July are in the upper 80s (F) for afternoon highs and upper 60s for morning lows. Today – Sunday – and through the rest of this week those values will be exceeded by several degrees. Such readings coupled with the high humidity will cause the heat index to exceed 100 degrees most afternoons. This qualifies as a genuine mid-summer heat wave and area residents should be mindful of the resulting effects on people and pets.
The heat may be briefly alleviated by showers and thunderstorms just about any afternoon this week but that relief will be scattered and short-lived. Today’s convection will begin during the early afternoon hours in two places: over the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge and near the Chesapeake Bay. Thus folks in Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties should be on the lookout for storms containing heavy rain and lightning any time from 3:00 p.m. onward.
Monday will begin warm and steamy with “low” temperatures in the 70s. A weak upper level disturbance diving south out of Pennsylvania will help fire up more storms over the mountains during the early afternoon which will then drift eastward toward the I-95 corridor. Again, the scattered nature of these storms will mean some spots will see some relief from high temperatures in the mid-90s while other locales won’t. Nothing severe is expected but any given storm could pulse up to severe levels (high winds and large hail) so be alert.
The graphic is a reminder that we’re in the midst of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Depression #5 is well off the coastline and headed away from the U.S. while yet another disturbance is located over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The latter will go ashore, cross the Carolinas, and emerge off the East Coast later this week. As it does so it will likely develop into a coastal storm which could bring rain and some wind to Tidewater Virginia (and possibly Fredericksburg) by Thursday or Friday.
Meanwhile folks outdoors need to drink plenty of fluids, take lots of breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and check on neighbors during this heat wave. And if thunder is audible that means lightning is a threat so head indoors until thunder is no longer heard. Stay safe!
