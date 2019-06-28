Fredericksburg area folks should buckle in for a hot weekend to end the month of June.
The heat and humidity due into the region this weekend should come as no surprise to long term Fredericksburg residents. The last part of June into July is ripe for heat waves and stickiness and that’s exactly what will be in town. And today – Friday – the heat index also comes into play as illustrated on the graphic. With an afternoon high forecast for 94 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s, today’s heat index (circled) will reach the triple digits.
With all the fuel for strong convection in place, there could be a repeat of yesterday afternoon’s storminess west of I-95. However the activity will be scattered with little or no organization so it’s pretty much impossible to predict what localities will be affected. Any storms that do fire could bring gusty winds, hail, and drenching downpours for spots in their path. A few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible as well so stay weather aware this afternoon and evening.
Saturday marks the seventh anniversary of “The Derecho” of 2012, an event that brought widespread wind damage and power outages across the region and brought heightened public awareness of that weather phenomenon. Derechos – and their smaller cousins mesoscale convective systems - are more common than most Mid-Atlantic residents realize. Fortunately, such destructive phenomena are not expected to affect Fredericksburg tomorrow.
Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than today with area thermometers reaching into the mid- and upper 90s along with more scattered storms. The heat index will once again top out in the triple digits but won’t likely reach heat advisory criteria. Still, outdoor conditions will be tough on people and pets so be mindful and take frequent breaks while guzzling plenty of water. Keep an eye on those folks who are especially susceptible to the heat.
By Sunday morning, a backdoor “cold” front will have pushed south of Fredericksburg which will usher in dryer – if not cooler – air into the vicinity. Afternoon temperatures will still rise into the low 90s, but northwesterly breezes combined with lower dew points will ease the yuckiness...if only slightly. Once again, scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon.
So, fasten those seat belts for a hot and sticky ride over the weekend. Summer weather has settled in for the duration.