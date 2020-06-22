Hot and humid conditions will dominate Fredericksburg’s weather to begin the work week.
When the dew point is already in the 70s (F) before 8:00 a.m., folks can rest assured that the day will be sticky. Mix in some sunshine and today – Monday – will feel like a typical mid-summer’s day as Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb into the low 90s. To reinforce the point, there is a good chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as well.
Per the graphic, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Virginia including in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. An upper level short wave pushing northward through the Ohio valley will enhance the storm chances. In addition the potential for a “Bay Breeze” moving west from the Chesapeake will help this afternoon’s convection become a bit raucous. Look for heavy rain, lots of lightning, and strong straight-line winds anytime after 4 p.m. in and around Fredericksburg.
Tuesday will dawn warm and muggy with high temperatures climbing toward the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Combined with the continued high humidity levels the heat index will likely touch triple digits in many Fredericksburg area locales. Folks working outdoors should drink plenty of fluids while taking frequent breaks. This looks to be the first extended stretch of hot sticky weather this year so be extra mindful of the dangers.
As during most hot summer days, there is a chance of storms Tuesday. However, most numerical forecast models currently show convection arriving near sunset, after the peak heating of the day. Any storms that do fire will have less energy to work with so severe weather isn’t anticipated tomorrow for the Fredericksburg vicinity.
A cold front looks to cross the region Wednesday, producing more thunderstorms but finally scouring out the very humid air. The end of the week may not be much cooler but it’ll be less sticky for a couple of days.
