After a breezy Monday afternoon, March will “go out like a lamb” this year in Fredericksburg.
Once the warm front finally retreated north of Fredericksburg, temperatures on Sunday jumped from the low 60s (F) at 1:30 p.m. to the low 80s by 4:30 at Shannon Airport. Today (Monday) won’t turn out quite as warm as yesterday did. After some morning clouds, sunny skies this afternoon will accompany thermometer readings topping out in the low 70s.
As shown on the graphic’s left panel, a low pressure center over the northern Great Lakes is pinwheeling a series of secondary cold fronts (orange dashed lines) around it today. One of those will pass through the Fredericksburg area early this afternoon bringing mainly drier air via gusty west winds. The purplish shades on the right graphic panel indicate wind gusts this afternoon will likely exceed 25 mph in and around the ‘Burg with higher numbers closer to the mountains.
Tonight those gusts will lessen somewhat as the wind turns around from the north and brings cooler air into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Temperatures will then drop back into the mid-40s by dawn Tuesday. Tomorrow will start out mostly sunny but clouds will again overspread the sky during the afternoon hours as a “backdoor” cold front sneaks southward in response to another low pressure center crossing the Gulf Coast states. Local thermometers will top out only in the upper 50s on Tuesday, a bit below the average for the last day of March.
A few showers may accompany that backdoor cold front Tuesday afternoon with more light rain arriving overnight. Precipitation totals will add up only to a tenth of an inch or so in Fredericksburg area rain gauges. Wednesday will begin damp but some sunshine looks to return during the afternoon hours.
