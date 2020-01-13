Clouds and showers will mar the early work week forecast for Fredericksburg.
Sunday’s sunny and warm conditions provided a welcome contrast to Saturday night’s wild weather. Both Shannon and Stafford Regional Airports registered highs of 70 degrees (F) yesterday while the thermometer at the University of Mary Washington’s weather station reached 71. That’s 25 degrees above the normal high temperature for the date! Today – Monday – will still be warm but clouds will dominate the skies.
The same cold front which fostered the squall line that created raucous conditions locally during the wee hours of Sunday morning lost its forward momentum and is now parked over southeastern Virginia as a stationary boundary. The moisture associated with it will keep overcast skies atop Fredericksburg today although some weak sunshine filtering through the cloud deck is possible now and then. Temperatures will continue to be mild, topping out in the mid-60s this afternoon while the truly cold air remains locked up further north.
As that boundary wobbles a bit further north tonight, showers will re-enter the Fredericksburg vicinity. After a morning low in the mid-40s, Tuesday will wind up a bit cooler than today with occasional light rain and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Precipitation chances look to gradually taper off tomorrow night with area rain gauges recording less than a quarter-inch total accumulation.
Wednesday will then be mild and sunny with Thursday looking like a transition day ahead of a major weather pattern change. Sooner or later, the very cold air which has been perched over Canada was bound to spill southward and that process will begin later this week. The graphic shows the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for next week. Those blue shades (indicating probabilities of cooler than normal conditions) have been mostly avoiding Virginia so far this winter. That’s about to change.
Will the cooler regime lead to wintry weather for Fredericksburg? There are hints of something next weekend, but it’s too far out to put much faith in the details of the numerical forecast models at the moment. We’ll keep an eye on it, however.
