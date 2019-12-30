Monday brings a spring-like feeling to the end of the year in Fredericksburg.
A complex weather system crossing the eastern U.S. will change conditions considerably in the Fredericksburg vicinity Monday. As I write this, a warm front (red line on left graphic panel) has crept just north of the ‘Burg and the cold air damming wedge has broken locally. While the temperature at Shannon Airport is in the mid-60s (F) with blustery south winds Quantico, Culpeper, and Orange airports are all still in the low to mid-50s as said boundary is still south of them.
Another aspect of this dynamic system will be the potential for a rumble of thunder late this morning as a pre-frontal line of showers dashes across the Piedmont. Today’s Storm Prediction Center convective outlook (right graphic panel) shows most of Virginia east of the mountains under a general thunderstorm risk. Further east the areas surrounding the Chesapeake Bay are in a Marginal Risk of severe weather courtesy of strong outflow winds from thunderstorms accompanied by a small chance of one or two tornadoes out that way.
Temperatures today in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the low 70s(!) before the cold front itself passes through just after the lunch hour. Skies look to clear behind the boundary with sunshine breaking out during the last couple hours before sunset. Tonight, temperatures will sag to the low 40s as cooler air surges in behind this weather system.
Tuesday then dawns sunny with light westerly winds that will increase to 5-10 mph by lunchtime. Fredericksburg area thermometers will rise to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon. While cooler than today by almost 20 degrees, those readings will still be above average for the last day of December. I should also note that Tuesday’s sunset will be the last time Sol will disappear below the horizon before 5:00 p.m. this season.
New Years Eve revelers can expect mild conditions in and around Fredericksburg on Tuesday evening. By the time the clock strikes midnight temperatures will be near 40 degrees with light westerly breezes. It’ll be chilly but not frigid like some past celebrations have been.
Happy New Year!!
