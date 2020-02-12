More rain for mid-week, but no flooding is expected in and around Fredericksburg.
As mentioned in Monday’s blogpost, the next storm system to affect (plague?) the Fredericksburg vicinity is taking shape over the southern Plains states this – Wednesday – morning. Ahead of it, more Gulf of Mexico moisture is being boosted northward over the East Coast via southerly winds both at the surface and in the upper atmospheric layers. Very light showers are drifting eastward across the mountains this morning and could graze Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, but the main rain event will arrive area-wide this afternoon.
Temperature that began the day in the low 40s (F) look to rise only to the 50 degree mark this afternoon with the overcast keeping sunshine mostly at bay. Rain will continue this evening as warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is forced up and over a cold air wedge which will set up across the Piedmont (another cold air damming situation). Fredericksburg area rain gauges will total up to less than a quarter-inch of liquid tonight.
The forecast national surface map for Thursday morning is shown on the graphic. As delineated, the warm conveyor belt of moist air will continue along and east of a cold front crossing the Appalachians. Meanwhile, a true Arctic cold front will be diving southward into the Plains states. Fredericksburg area folks can expect more rain tomorrow morning – up to another quarter-inch or so – with temperatures that will rise from the low 40s at dawn to the mid-50s by lunchtime.
The first cold front will pass through Fredericksburg mid-afternoon Thursday, ending the rain and swapping winds around from the northwest. High temperatures for the day will occur near or just after the boundary sweeps through, topping out around the 60 degree mark. Then, tomorrow night the second (Arctic) front will usher much cooler and drier air into the region for a brief taste of true winter. High temperatures on Friday will actually be lower than normal for this point in February, topping out only in the low 40s.
The upcoming weekend looks dry with at least some sunshine. We’ll take a closer look at the details in Friday’s blogpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.