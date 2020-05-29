Friday will feature soupy air and thunderstorms but the weekend will turn out very pleasant.
Dew points at or above 70 degrees (F) indicate a very humid air mass and that’s what is in place atop the Fredericksburg area today (Friday). A combination of this week’s version of a cutoff low plus the tropical remnants of Bertha has pumped very soggy air into the region. Given the potential for at least some sunshine today – perhaps filtered through high clouds – temperatures will boost well into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.
In addition to this, an upper level trough is approaching the region from the west today, pushing a disturbance along its leading edge. That upper level feature will help fire thunderstorms later this afternoon. In case a warning is issued for your area, know where to shelter along with taking precautions regarding the ongoing pandemic (upper graphic panel). The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk - level 2 of 5 - for severe weather near Fredericksburg as indicated on the bottom panel of the graphic.
The main period of storminess looks to be after 5:00 p.m. today with perhaps another round during the wee hours of Saturday as the surface cold front associated with the upper level trough approaches. Fredericksburg area folks need to have more than one method of receiving weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc). At least, one of those methods should include a way to awaken folks for any late night weather threats. For smartphones that would entail making sure the wireless emergency alert (WEA) option is turned “ON” and any “Do Not Disturb” functions are turned “OFF”.
The aforementioned cold front will pass through Fredericksburg before dawn and slow down its forward progress Saturday morning. The first half of tomorrow will be cloudy with some lingering showers. But by lunchtime, the clouds look to start clearing out and the remainder of the day will bring sunshine and drier air via northwesterly breezes. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the low to mid-80s.
That will usher in a period of nice dry weather for the Fredericksburg vicinity (finally!!). Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with area thermometers topping out in the mid-70s. Those conditions look to continue through the beginning of the work week as well.
Happy Friday!
