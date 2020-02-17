A sunny holiday followed by a damp Tuesday will begin Fredericksburg’s work week.
Today – Monday, Presidents' Day - area residents will be able to bask in both plentiful sunshine and mild temperatures. After this morning’s lows in the 30s (F), Fredericksburg area thermometers will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon amid light northerly winds. High pressure centered over New England has extended its influence south across much of the East Coast.
Meanwhile, the next storm system is lurking across the midsection of the nation this morning, following closely on the heels of the aforementioned high pressure. Tonight, clouds will retake the skies over Fredericksburg and light showers will pop up during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The combination of the high pressure retreating eastward while the low center tracks across the Great Lakes region will create a temporary cold air damming wedge across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Tuesday will thus be cloudy and damp with temperatures which will top out in the low 50s around Fredericksburg. Total rain amounts look to be fairly light from this system as shown by the precipitation “hole” over parts of Virginia on the graphic per one numerical forecast model. Tomorrow won’t actually be totally dry in the ‘Burg, but local rain gauges will register less than one-tenth of an inch as this next system has much less moisture to work with than previous storms did.
Wednesday could feature some lingering clouds early but the sun will peek through by mid-morning. The rest of the week into the weekend appears dry and sunny at the moment with a brief push of colder air serving as a reminder that winter isn’t over yet. In fact, early indications are that March could begin with a substantial invasion of Arctic air. Might that mean frozen precipitation may still be possible in Fredericksburg this winter?
It’s too early for specifics yet, but stay tuned.
