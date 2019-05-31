The weekend will mark a transition to more comfortable and tranquil weather for Fredericksburg.
Wild weather has created lots of damage around the Fredericksburg area the past couple of weeks. Thursday evening’s tornado-warned supercell thunderstorm dropped large hail and downed a number of trees just south of the city. The graphic shows the low level rotation (left panel) and hail swath (right panel) of this storm through 8:00 pm last night.
Fortunately, things will begin to calm a bit this weekend as the overall pattern shifts to a more comfortable one. A cold front and upper level disturbance will approach Fredericksburg this – Friday - afternoon and trigger more showers and storms after 4 pm or so. Although the severe threat looks to have moved south of the ‘Burg it would still be wise to keep an eye on the sky today.
Yesterday’s temperatures in the 90s were the last Fredericksburg will see of that kind of heat for a while. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-80s until the convection arrives. The precipitation will last into the evening hours before clearing out. Saturday will turn out sunny with highs again in the mid-80s and little chance of rain. Sunday will be partly sunny as another – stronger – cold front approaches and triggers more showers and storms.
That cold front will herald cooler and dryer air to begin the next work week (how does a daily high in the 70s sound?). Also Saturday, June 1st, marks two significant weather beginnings as it is the first day of meteorological summer and the official beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Happy Friday!