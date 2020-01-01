The New Year – and decade? - will start dry and mild in Fredericksburg.
The calendar has flipped to 2020 today (Wednesday), marking a new year and a new decade...although the latter definition has been debated at length in the media. This morning the core of the jet stream is perched over Virginia as shown by the white arrow on the graphic. Winds at ~30,000 feet are screaming out of the west at roughly 170 knots, which translates to almost 200 mph(!!).
Here at the surface things are a bit calmer in Fredericksburg with westerly winds expected to remain in the 5-10 mph range. High pressure is in control and thus the skies will be clear as temperatures rise from their morning minima in the upper 20s (F). A close review of several numerical forecast models indicates the Rappahannock River will be the northern boundary of afternoon temperatures reaching 50 degrees locally. Thermometer readings look to drop off the further north one travels.
Following this evening’s sunset at 5:00 p.m. temperatures will sag to near 30 degrees in the Fredericksburg vicinity by dawn Thursday. Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-50s as southwesterly winds bring a bit of warmer air up from the south. Then overnight Thursday clouds and rain will re-enter the region as the next storm system develops along the Gulf Coast of Texas and marches north and east. Friday then definitely looks wet!
For a nice roundup of major Virginia weather events of the 2010s check out John Boyer's column from yesterday. Meanwhile Happy New Year (and remember, this is a Leap Year)!
